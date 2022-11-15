Twitter employee corrects Elon Musk on social media, he fires him

After the numerous Twitter managers and employees liquidated by Elon Musk following the acquisition of the social network, the Tesla owner also fires another employee who had dared to correct him publicly.

It all started right on the social network after a tweet by Musk who apologized to users because “Twitter is extremely slow in many countries”.

Twitter employee Eric Frohnhoefer has seen fit to correct his employer publicly: “I’ve spent 6 years working on Twitter for Android and I can tell this is wrong.”

To those who had pointed out that perhaps it was better to resolve the issue privately, perhaps by speaking privately with Musk, Frohnhoefer replied: “Perhaps he should ask questions privately, perhaps using Slack or email”.

“With this attitude, maybe you don’t want this person on your team” wrote a user among Frohnhoefer’s comments, tagging Elon Musk himself, who replied categorically: “He’s fired”.