Musk made these allegations in a counterclaim he filed last Friday, which was not announced until Thursday.

Twitter said Thursday: “According to Musk, the multi-corporate billionaire co-founder of Wall Street bankers and lawyers was duped into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. This story is as implausible and untrue as it sounds.”

It is the latest chapter in what could be a major legal showdown between the world’s richest person and the social media giant.

The San Francisco-based company has been scrambling to demystify its fate for months while Musk is trying to back out of the deal over what he says is Twitter withholding information about fake accounts.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, but sought to back out on July 8 without paying a $1 billion break-up fee, citing Twitter’s failure to provide details of the spread of fake accounts and spam.

Twitter sued him four days later, accusing him of sabotaging the deal because it no longer serves his interests, and demanding that he complete it. A trial in the case is scheduled for October 17.