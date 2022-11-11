Two weeks after completing the acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk he is ready to warn the company that it may not survive what he describes as an impending economic downturn. According to him, the bankruptcy it is a possibility.

As reported by the New York Times, Musk sent an e-mail to employees calling the economic picture “terrible”. He further stated that Twitter is too dependent on advertisersmany of whom have stopped spending on the platform in the past few weeks (perhaps also due to the fact that it is increasingly easier to create fake accounts and share racial slurs in Super Mario’s name), and that the “top priority is to find and suspend any bot / troll / verified spam “.

Subsequently, Musk conducted a meeting with all Twitter employees. Speaking of the decision of end remote work; Musk would have told Twitter staff: “If you can physically come to the office and don’t show up, your resignation is accepted.”

Musk would also have talked about plans to make Twitter one peer-to-peer payments platformthat “bankruptcy is not out of the question” and that Twitter employees “have to be tougher.”

Meanwhile, Twitter continues to losing employees both as a result of layoffs and as a result of voluntary departures. It has been said that several executives are about to leave the company, including head of trust and security Yoel Roth and head of cybersecurity Lea Kissner.

A internal lawyer warned in a note on internal Slack groups, viewed by The Verge, that engineers may have to bear the “personal, professional and legal risk” faced by the company. This is partly due to a 2011 agreement with the Federal Trade Commission that gives the body authority over data security practices, with breaches that could result in fines of hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars.

A spokesperson for the Federal Trade Commission told The Verge that the entity is “following Twitter’s recent developments with deep concern.”