With the usual authoritarian attitude with which he also decided to change his name from Twitter to X, Musk reported that he wanted to remove the blocking feature, considering it an option that “makes no sense”, according to the tycoon. “The blocking will be eliminated as a function, with the exception of direct messages,” Musk reported, adding that, according to him, the option “makes no sense”, unlike what many other users think.

Under the control of Elon Musk , Twitter (or rather X) continues to make users discuss in a particularly heated way: the latest news on this front is the manifest desire to remove the ability to block users .

User reactions

The decision has already sparked a huge amount of adverse reactions to this initiative. Even on the front of gaming personalities, we saw a considerable revolt immediately arise: “If it were true, I could not recommend continuing any form of communication from developers on this platform”, said for example Griffin Bennet, global social media lead by Bungie.

Someone, like Hassan Khan in the message above, pointed out that removing the block would make app X unusable on the App Store and Play Store, based on the TOS established for the software, which should include the possibility of blocking toxic users in the service.

Also worth noting is Daniel Ahmad’s joke on the matter, who in replying to the communication reported by Shinobi602 reported “this is 9/11 for Hideki Kamiya”.

The question, which will probably have occurred to many players who follow the PlatinumGames designer on social networks, refers to the fact that Kamiya has a huge passion for blocking people on Twitter, tending to use the function against anyone who doesn’t like it particularly genius.