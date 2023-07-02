Musk’s initial announcement it spoke of 300 tweets a day viewable for new unverified accounts (what “new” means is not known). Those with unverified but not “new” accounts had a limit of 600 tweets per day. Verified accounts (remember that verification can be obtained by paying for the Twitter Blue subscription) could instead see up to 6,000 tweets a day.

Elon Musk has imposed a new rule on Twitter : each account has a maximum limit of tweets he can view per day . This is reportedly a “temporary” measure, though it’s unclear exactly how long the matter will be in effect.

Twitter: The limit of viewed tweets has already increased

However, Musk quickly changed these figures, increasing the number of tweets that various account types can view. Within hours, he had already promised 8,000 tweets for Verified, 800 for unverified, and 400 for new accounts. Then the figures became 10,000, 1,000 and 500. Again, it’s unclear how long the matter will last.

As explained by The Verge, limiting the number of posts viewable on Twitter also causes the decrease in advertising that every user can see: Ads are an important source of income and this view limit could be a long-term problem.

With regard to the reason why Elon Musk made this decisionofficially it is a measure to limit data access and system manipulations by companies that use social networks to train IA LLM (Large Language Models, such as ChatGPT and Google Bard).

However, a June 11 report by Engadget indicated that Twitter (aka Musk) does not want to pay for the renewal of the contract with Google for the use of the servers scheduled for June 30, so the company had to move its services to other infrastructures, also endangering some internal tools such as Smyte, necessary for content moderation. Although it is not possible to confirm it, the limits imposed by Musk for Twitter could be linked to the fact that since July 1st he no longer has access to previously used servers and therefore has less data management capabilities.

We also recall that Elon Musk found a new CEO two months ago, but he still seems very active in decisions.