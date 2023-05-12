Twitter | Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter

Musk does not reveal the CEO’s name, but reveals that she is a woman and will start in her role in about six weeks.

of Twitter managing director Elon Musk says that he has found a new CEO for Twitter, reports news agency Reuters.

Musk does not reveal the CEO’s name, but reveals that she is a woman and will start in her role in about six weeks.

Musk already said in November that he will reduce his role at Twitter and that he is looking for a new CEO for the company.

Reuters estimates that the announcement is about Musk trying to address concerns raised by Tesla investors that Musk has not focused enough on Tesla since the Twitter trades.

Musk bought the majority of Twitter shares last year.