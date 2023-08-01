Twitter | Elon Musk removed the brightly flashing X sign from the roof of his messaging service’s headquarters

The agency responsible for building inspections in the city had received a total of 24 complaints about the sign, citing concerns about structural safety, among other things.

Previously The messaging service known as Twitter has removed the X sign from the roof of its headquarters in San Francisco in the United States, which caused a huge outrage.

The sign installed on Friday represents Twitter’s new name and logo. The sign was part of the billionaire owner of the messaging service Elon Musk’s effort to rebrand its tens of billions worth of acquisitions.

However, local residents had complained about the sign shining a bright light into their surroundings, and the messaging service had also run into problems with the city authorities. According to the city, the sign was installed without the necessary permits.

The agency responsible for building inspections in the city had received a total of 24 complaints about the sign. The complaints referred to concerns about the structural safety of the sign and its brightness.

City had given Musk’s company a violation notice and warned that the company needed proper permits for the sign.

The city’s building inspector had tried both Friday and Saturday to gain access to the new roof sign, but representatives of the message service had prevented this. Instead, they had said that the structure is temporary and related to the event.

According to the representative of the agency, the demolition of the structure was observed local time on Monday morning.

The renovation of the messaging service’s headquarters already caused confusion a week earlier, when the company brought a crane to tear the old Twitter logo off the building. On Monday of last week, a crane disturbed traffic at a busy intersection and the police received reports of a possible unauthorized street closure. The crane left the scene later in the afternoon.

of the San Francisco Chronicle according to Twitter had signed a lease in 2011, which specifically prohibits external and rooftop signs, with the exception of the previous sign that read “@twitter”.

Message service has also been at odds with real estate investment firm Shorenstein and investment bank JP Morgan Chase, who own the building at 1355 Market St.

Landlords sued the messaging service in January because the company allegedly failed to pay millions of dollars in rent.

Musk bought the company’s messaging service in the fall of last year and undertook extensive change measures. Among other things, he dismissed a large part of the service’s employees.

A group of ex-employees who lost their jobs as a result of Musk’s cutbacks said in a civil lawsuit filed against the company in May that the billionaire made it clear that he was not going to pay expenses such as rent or severance pay.