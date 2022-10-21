Elon Musk, Twitter employee cut: Washington Post indiscretion

Elon Musk he would tell potential investors that he has plans to cut almost three-quarters of the 7,500 Twitter employeesonce at the head of the company, reducing the workforce to just over 2000. He puts it back on Washington Post. It is noted that these are “much deeper cuts than those proposed by the current leadership of the company”.

Heavy reductions are also expected if Musk does not complete the acquisition: the current Twitter manager plans to to reduce the payslips of the company about 800 million dollarswhich is equivalent – reports the Washington Post – to a third of the workforce.

Twitter: no large-scale layoffs for employees

Twitter he assured his employees that he has no plans to carry out layoffs on large scale. The clarification, internally, came after the Washington Post published an article in which it indicated that this will happen if the purchase by Elon Musk is concluded. In an internal email, Twitter’s lead attorney, Sean Edgettsaid the company is not preparing for layoffs.

Elon Musk companies targeted by the US government

L’Biden administration consider submitting some of Elon Musk’s companies, including the Twitter acquisition and the Starlink satellite network, to a national security review. The agency reports it Bloomberg citing some sources, according to which the administration is concerned by Musk’s recent threat to stop satellite services Starlink in Ukraine but also from Musk’s tweets in favor of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tesla: Q3 profit doubles but revenues below attsse

Meanwhile Tesla doubles its third quarter profit compared to a year ago but i revenues I am lower to analysts’ forecasts. The electric car maker made a profit 3.29 billion of dollars in the three months ending September, more than double the same time frame last year, Tesla said after the close of the US stock market. Revenues increased by 56% to 21.45 billion dollars, but they remained below market expectations. Analysts had expected sales of nearly $ 22 billion. The shares initially fell 5% in after-hour trading.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s company nearly delivered 344,000 electric cars in the third quarter, setting a new record. However, it is unclear whether the group can achieve its ambitious target of increasing deliveries in 2022 by 50% compared to last year. To do this, Tesla would have to sell more than 1.4 million vehicles for the full year and deliver more than half a million cars to customers in the last quarter. Tesla explained that the growth rate will depend on various factors, including the availability of components and the stability of the supply chain.

“Despite these challenges, we plan to continue to supply all vehicles produced while maintaining strong operating margins,” says Tesla. In that report, Tesla reports on some problems he had with delivering new cars in the last few weeks of the quarter, but has since “softened outbound logistics” for what he called a smoother delivery rate.



