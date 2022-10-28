Twitter | Elon Musk now owns Twitter and immediately fired the company’s executives

Negotiations between Musk and Twitter on the terms of the acquisition were stalled for a long time.

World the richest person Elon Musk stepped into the management of Twitter, the social media company he bought, on Thursday, the newspaper reported, among other things The Washington Post and a news channel CNBC.

Negotiations between Musk and Twitter on the terms of the acquisition were stuck for a long time. Musk had time to announce that he was withdrawing from the deal, but then announced that he would agree to the original purchase price of 44 billion dollars.

The Washington Post reported that among his first actions, Musk fired several Twitter executives, including the CEO By Parag Agrawal.