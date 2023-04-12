Twitter | Elon Musk has fired more than 80 percent of Twitter’s staff, now the parent company was also shut down

According to Musk, Twitter is currently just about balanced financially.

XTwitter owner, billionaire Elon Musk wrote on his account on Tuesday.

Even though in practice Twitter does not exist as an independent company anymore. According to a legal challenge submitted to the California court last week, it has merged into a desk drawer company called X Corp., says news agency Bloomberg.

It is not yet clear what the arrangements mean for the social media platform, which Musk bought last October for $44 billion.

Musk has said that buying Twitter is a step toward creating an “all-in-one app” called X. It would be a service similar to the Chinese Wechat application, where in addition to instant messaging, you can pay bills and buy event tickets, for example.

Musk has also cut Twitter staff with a heavy hand. On Wednesday, Musk said in a Twitter Spaces interview broadcast by the BBC that only 1,500 people work in the company. According to him, Twitter had slightly less than 8,000 employees before the deals that took place in October.

The BBC’s Twitter Spaces interview is reported by the news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters sources, among the employees dismissed during Musk’s ownership of Twitter are also engineers responsible for the maintenance and functionality of the service. Last week, a bug appeared on Twitter, due to which thousands of users were unable to use the links on the service.

In the interview, Musk admitted the faults, but said they were short-lived.

According to him, the company suffered from a “negative cash flow” of three billion dollars. Now Musk claimed that the situation has improved because, for example, advertisers have started to return to the platform.

Twitter’s ad revenue took a hard hit after Musk’s deals.

Musk has been tight-lipped about Twitter’s future plans.

According to a Bloomberg analyst, it is possible that Musk will create a structure that includes all the companies he owns, similar to Google’s parent company Alphabet.

A year ago, he founded three companies in the state of Delaware, the names of which were variations of the name “X Holding”. Delaware is known for its light taxation for businesses. On the other hand, X Corp, which has now swallowed Twitter, was founded in the state of Nevada in March. In addition, it has a parent company called X Holding Corp. Musk sits on the board of both companies.