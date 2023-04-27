Twitter it is one of the most famous social networks ever and you will surely know it well. Since Elon Musk decided to buy it and to change many aspects of the platform we have often told you about it, however today we do not want to talk to you about news or changes, but about an alternative profile of the CEO inaccessible to those who do not pay!

Twitter: Elon Musk has a second account, and you have to pay to follow him!

In case you are quite confused, fear not because now let’s take a small step back. On Monday, April 24, Elon Musk decided to share a screenshot on Twitter to show how to use the social subscription function to hide some posts, making them visible only upon monthly payment. A sort of subscription to the profile with automatic monthly renewal.

And apparently in addition to the interesting and much contested novelty, the CEO also exhibited his second profile which was shown in the offending screenshot! Musk therefore has a secondary profile, still empty for now, whose tweets will only be visible who decides to pay. We don’t know if it’s just a test or if the account will actually be used to share exclusive content, the fact is that after having already shown it, 25,000 subscribers have decided to pay the 4 dollars a month required to access it, allowing them to earn 100,000 dollars .

In short, a not bad gain that will surely increase in the future and that it will guarantee an additional stable income to the CEO, also allowing him to increase his capital over the years. Who knows if the reveal was not accidental, but a real one marketing gimmick also successful!