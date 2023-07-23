Elon Musk says goodbye to the classic Twitter bird logo. The billionaire who has owned the social network since last October announced: “Soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all its little birds”. And following: “If a good enough X logo is released tonight, it will be live worldwide from tomorrow”.

In recent months, the number 1 of Tesla and Space X had changed the company name of Twitter to X Corp, also clarifying the desire to create a super app, such as WeChat in China. In the short video published today by Musk, we see a large X, as if to give the idea of ​​something new to come. So this should be the new logo of the social network, which should soon replace the iconic white bird on a blue background. He later added in an audio on Twitter Spaces that he should have “changed the logo a long time ago.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make it go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Despite the restyling, business is not going as hoped. After laying off thousands of employees, it now faces a home for former workers who are claiming at least $500 million in severance pay. Just as the decision to limit the number of daily tweets was not appreciated. Mark Zuckerberg immediately responded by trying to capitalize on user discontent, and launched a new social network, Threads, which surpassed one hundred million accounts in just a few days.