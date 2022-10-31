Twitter | Elon Musk fired the entire board of Twitter, is now the sole director of the company

The billionaire who bought Twitter is now alone at the head of the social media company.

Billionaire Elon Musk has fired the entire board of Twitter, say for example the US media CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

Musk has thus become the sole head of Twitter.

The media based their news on Twitter’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees securities trading on stock exchanges.

Musk had previously given the departure passes to the CEO To Parag Agrawal and to several other company managers and gave the order to prepare large personnel reductions.

The reductions ordered by Musk, who has declared himself a “freedom of speech absolutist”, are estimated to be aimed especially at tasks related to legal matters, security and moderation.