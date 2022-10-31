Tuesday, November 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Twitter | Elon Musk fired the entire board of Twitter, is now the sole director of the company

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in World Europe
0

The billionaire who bought Twitter is now alone at the head of the social media company.

Billionaire Elon Musk has fired the entire board of Twitter, say for example the US media CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

Musk has thus become the sole head of Twitter.

The media based their news on Twitter’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees securities trading on stock exchanges.

Musk had previously given the departure passes to the CEO To Parag Agrawal and to several other company managers and gave the order to prepare large personnel reductions.

The reductions ordered by Musk, who has declared himself a “freedom of speech absolutist”, are estimated to be aimed especially at tasks related to legal matters, security and moderation.

#Twitter #Elon #Musk #fired #entire #board #Twitter #sole #director #company

See also  United States | West Virginia passed a very strict abortion law - abortion rights becoming a major election issue
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Do Modality 40 pensioners receive a Christmas bonus this 2022?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.