Elon Musk changes the description of his Twitter profile to ‘Chief Twit’ and posts a video in which he enters the headquarters of the social network, in San Francisco, carrying a sink. “Let’s that sink in”, the ironic phrase that accompanies the film and plays with the word ‘sink’ (‘sink’ or ‘digest’), as if to say “get used to the idea that I will be here”. The post arrives on the eve of the deadline imposed by the court to buy the microblogging platform for 44 billion euros, which will be Friday 28 October.

Read also