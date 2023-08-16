The company formerly known as Twitter has slowed the speed at which users can access links from The New York Times, Facebook and other news organizations and online competitors, a move that appears targeted at companies that have drawn the ire of owner Elon Musk. According to tests conducted by the Washington Post, users who clicked a link on Musk’s website, now called X, to access one of the targeted websites had to wait about five seconds before seeing the page.

Among the sites delayed were X’s online rivals Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky and Substack, as well as news service Reuters and the Times. All of these sites have previously been targeted by Musk for ridicule or attack. Yesterday afternoon X started to reverse the throttling on some sites, resetting the lag times to zero. It is not known whether all of the websites that were bottlenecked returned to normal service. The delay concerned the t.co domain, a link shortening service that X uses to process every link posted on the site.

Traffic is routed through the domain, allowing X to track – and, in this case, block – activity towards the target website, potentially siphoning traffic and advertising revenue from companies Musk doesn’t like.