Twitter kicked off 2023 with theannouncement that it would ease restrictions on political advertising, thereby indirectly admitting its need to generate more revenue in the new year.

What is Twitter’s new 2023 advertising policy?

“We believe cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation about important topics. Today, we’re relaxing our ad policies for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we allow in the coming weeks “, has published on Wednesday the Safety Twitter account.

It was then added: “In the future, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects Twitter users. We will share more details as this work progresses.”

Cause-based ads call people to action and also educate, as well as create awareness among people about “civic engagement, economic growth, environmental stewardship, and social equity causes“, states the advertising policies page of the social network.

Twitter banned political advertising in 2019 after its then chief executive, Jack Dorsey, ha declared that reaching people with political messages should be “earned, not bought“.

“It’s not about freedom of expression. It’s about paying to achieve. And paying to increase the reach of political discourse has significant consequences that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle.e,” Dorsey said after announcing the ban.

The company has pledged to reverse that policy as advertising about politics is a useful way to earn more revenue, which it has been missing since commercial advertisers suspended spending on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion at the end of last year.

Did this acquisition pay off on the bird’s social network or not?

The numbers are alarming. Statistics from the research firm Pathmatics, recently published in the Wall Street Journal, showed that about 70% of the bird’s top 100 advertisers were still not spending on Twitter as of mid-December.

This implies that Musk and his team, who have held meetings with major advertisers, have failed to convince them to return to the platform.

This poses a major problem, given that about 90% of Twitter’s $5.1 billion in revenue last year came from ads; Moreover, the company has posted a loss in eight years of the past decade and hasn’t reported an annual profit since 2019.

However, big companies are concerned about a wave of fake corporate accounts triggered by a botched relaunch of Twitter’s subscription service that promised blue tick without having to gain a large number of followers.

Advertisers are also concerned about Musk’s chaotic behavior online and his decision-making process.

Twitter’s ban on ads about politics ran counter to the policies of Facebook and other social media companies: They allow governments, elected officials and candidates to buy ads.

What will be the future of Twitter?

The blue bird’s social network has recently brought a series of changes, including the increase in characters with which it is possible to write a post, unfortunately, we do not know what will happen, no one can predict the future, what is certain is that in recent times Elon Musk’s decisions have not exactly been the best for Twitter.