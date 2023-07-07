Twitter competitor Threads has already received more than thirty million registrations in the first eighteen hours after its launch. This was reported by the boss of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Mark Zuckerberg, who started using the new app on Wednesday night (local time).

The app was launched in the Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries. The app is not yet available in the European Union. According to the American social media company, this is due to the ambiguities surrounding European regulations. Threads accounts are already active for celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Hugh Jackman, as well as for media companies such as The Washington PostReuters and The Economist.

If you still want to create an account from the Netherlands, you can do so by downloading the app from the American app store. But beware: canceling your account again is not easy. Users must have their entire Instagram account deleted for this.

How does it work?

Threads is seen as the biggest rival of messaging service Twitter, which is struggling with the necessary problems under the new owner Elon Musk. For example, Twitter recently announced that it would set a ‘temporary’ limit on the number of messages users can read. That decision would have been made because of AI companies that would be pulling data from Twitter on a large scale to train their language models. Twitter currently has more than 300 million users. See also Russia and Cuba deepen their "strategic cooperation" amid tensions with the US

There are already active Threads accounts of celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Hugh Jackman, as well as media companies such as The Washington Post, Reuters and The Economist. The app, which is not yet available in the European Union for the time being, probably owes its success to the fact that it is linked to Instagram, Meta’s photo and video app. As a result, users are able to take their followers and watchlists from Instagram to Threads. which will be displayed without advertisements for the time being. “Twitter had a chance to do this, but it didn’t do it right. Hopefully we will.”

Serious threat

Twitter, meanwhile, is threatening legal action against Meta Platforms. According to news site Semafor, a Twitter lawyer has sent a letter to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg accusing the new rival of cheating. The lawyer accuses Meta of employing dozens of former Twitter employees who “had and still have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.” A Semafor source says Twitter’s allegations are baseless. “No one on the Threads technical team is a former Twitter employee,” the site is quoted as saying.

The letter seems to be a sign that Twitter sees the new competition as a serious threat. Twitter owner Elon Musk responded to the Semafor article with the tweet “competition is fine, not cheating.” See also Lula government adopts slogan "Brazil of the Future" in transition

“The cage fight has started and Zuckerberg has thrown a big punch,” Insider Intelligence senior analyst Jasmine Enberg said. “Meta’s release of Threads came at the perfect time,” said Niklas Myhr, a professor of marketing at Chapman University. In doing so, he referred to the turmoil on Twitter that recently arose after the service limited the number of tweets that users can see.

Other competitors have had only limited success. Mastodon, another Twitter-like app, has 1.7 million monthly active users, according to its own website, while Bluesky has about 265,000 users. Twitter itself had 229 million monthly active users in May last year, according to a pre-Elon Musk takeover statement. Threads seems to have the potential to grow considerably. According to recent figures, Instagram has more than 2 billion monthly active users.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Chaos at Twitter

Twitter itself has been in chaos since the company was acquired by Elon Musk last year. The well-known billionaire wants to make Twitter a bulwark of freedom of expression. That’s a course that many advertisers don’t like, because their brand could just be placed next to hateful messages. See also Australian PM pays tribute to Elizabeth II statue

Apart from the temporary limit for the number of messages to be read, Twitter also announced in the night from Monday to Tuesday that Twitter users will soon have to be verified to be able to use the Tweetdeck service. Tweetdeck, which was free for all Twitter users until now, allows people to organize the accounts they follow into different columns. That helps to get a better overview. The service is mainly used by companies and news organizations.

The move to make verification mandatory and thus charge money for using Tweetdeck could boost Twitter’s revenues. But the criticism of the recent interventions has not been lifted. Many Twitter users are especially angry about the message limit. Several marketing experts have said the move could also make it much more difficult for Twitter to attract advertisers.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: