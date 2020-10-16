new Delhi: Social networking site Twitter is down. Millions of people are unable to see updates of their accounts on this. Twitter has clarified that there has been some problem in our internal system. However, no such thing has been revealed so far.

Twitter support gave information by tweet

Twitter support has said in a tweet, “Twitter has been down for many of you. There was some problem with our internal system. Constant efforts are being made to fix the problem. This problem is not happening due to any hacking or security breach. ”



Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack: Twitter Support pic.twitter.com/IAifUpVRVN – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Problems occurred many times before

Let us know that even before this, Twitter has been down many times. Not only this, Twitter has also faced many problems like hacking and security breach. Twitter is used by big celebrities of the country and the world. Twitter was founded on March 21, 2006.

