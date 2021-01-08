D.he short message service Twitter has permanently blocked the account of the elected President of the United States Donald Trump. The reason is the “risk of further incitement to violence,” said Twitter on Friday evening (local time).

The move comes two days after a temporary lockdown – Trump had shown solidarity with the Republicans who had violently entered the Capitol. In a video, the president testified his “love” for the intruders and called them “something special”.

Since the presidential election, Trump had regularly published false information about election results and the election process on his Twitter account.