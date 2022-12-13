BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, a voluntary group formed in 2016 to advise the platform on decisions that include content, according to an email reviewed by Reuters.

About half of the social network’s workforce – around 3,700 employees – has been laid off since billionaire Elon Musk took the helm of the company. More than 1,000 people lost their jobs, including Yoel Roth, the company’s former head of trust and security.

“As Twitter enters a new phase, we are re-evaluating how best to bring external input into our product and policy development work. As part of that process, we decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this,” the company said in an email sent to the group’s members and seen by Reuters. The group’s Twitter page has been deleted.

The board is made up of various civil rights organizations, academics and other bodies that advocate for safety and advise Twitter on developing products, programs and rules, according to the group’s archived page.

Twitter did not comment on the matter.

“Our work to make Twitter a safe and informative place will be faster and more aggressive than ever, and we’ll continue to welcome your ideas going forward on how to achieve that goal,” the company said in the email.

The message was sent less than an hour before a scheduled online meeting between Twitter board members and executives, the Washington Post reported.

Last week, three board members resigned citing concern for the safety of Twitter users.

Musk accusing board members in messages on the social network of refusing to take action against child exploitation, an allegation that former chief executive Jack Dorsey said was “false”.

(By Sneha Bhowmik and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)