Twitter is currently preparing a new business model based on paid subscriptions, in which users could pay to access exclusive content or advanced features such as the Tweetdeck planner, according to the company’s internal plans accessed by analyst Kurt Wagner from Bloomberg.

Twitter’s new business plans are intended to provide an alternative to its current system, whose source of funding comes mostly from advertising revenuesuch as personalized ads.

Yet Twitter barely accounts for 0.8 percent of the total internet advertising market, according to eMarketer data, and its investors are pushing the company to undertake a change of business model in which recurring income can be obtained directly from users, as reported Bloomberg.

To explore the options, Twitter has dedicated several teams to the development of subscription services as a business alternative, with a model known by the code name of ‘Rogue One’.

The main source of funding for Twitter today is advertising revenue. Photo: AP

With a view to the ‘Rogue One’ project, Twitter is planning several ideas for paid subscriptions, among which is the possibility of directly paying users of the platform to access exclusive content. The company would obtain a percentage of these payments between users.

Twitter you have previously used the tipping system, which was present in Periscope, its live vertical video platform, which accumulated 10 million users in just four months during its launch in 2015 but will close in March of this year due to the decrease in its use.

Another option to generate income studied by Twitter is to start charging for the use of the external content planner Tweetdeck -free so far-, which allows you to schedule publications on the platform.

Likewise, Twitter is also studying charging users for new advanced functions such as ‘undo the sending’ or new customization options for profiles.

Birdwatch, the new bet of Twitter

Days ago, Twitter had launched a pilot test in the United States in which it is the users of the social network who can verify the information that the rest of the users share and add comments that deny it or provide context: Birdwatch.

The project works for now only on a web page other than Twitter, so that only the participants in the pilot test can carry out verifications and see the comments added by other verifiers.

The company justified this decision as a way to ensure that the system generates context that people will find “useful and appropriate” and, if the results are satisfactory, it would proceed in the future to fully integrate it into the portal of Twitter

In the beginning, Only about 1,000 people received approval to act as verifiers, although this figure could rise to 100,000, they indicated from the company in a statement.

The reasoning of the San Francisco firm to carry out this type of test is that the verifications by the users themselves will allow detecting and “fixing” more quickly the spread of false information and that Internet users will appreciate that this task it is carried out by the community itself rather than by a central authority, as is now the case.

If the objectives are met, Twitter announced that its intention is to extend the system globally in the future.

With information from DPA.

SL