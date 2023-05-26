Twitter it is undoubtedly one of the most talked about and used social networks of the moment, and despite the criticisms received in the months following the arrival of Elon Musk, the active users on the social network are not at all small. For this reason DeSantis had decided to take full advantage of the platform to announce his candidacy. Too bad everything didn’t go as planned!

Twitter: DeSantis’ candidacy was a real fiasco!

The time has come to run for president of the United States and the competitors are very determined. Among them we find DeSantis who should have gone down in history as the first to announce his candidacy through a social platform. Definitely a good advertisement… but sadly not in a good way!

All this had to take place via a Twitter Spaces voice chat, an event that had been planned for some time and approved by Musk himself. Unfortunately, however, the room could not handle the amount of participants at all, everything was filled with a series of disturbing and annoying sounds and then fell into total silence with unsuccessful attempts to restore.

Certainly the interest in the event was skyrocketing and it is the largest room ever held, but the system was not ready and a crash was inevitable. Obviously social media is unforgiving and DeSantis has turned into DeSaster, and the public can’t help but wonder if it was the right choice. And what do you think?