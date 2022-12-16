On Thursday night (15), Twitter banned the accounts of some American journalists: Donie O’Sullivan, from CNN, Ryan Mac, from The New York Times, Drew Harwell, from The Washington Post, and other professionals who published criticism of the platform’s owner, billionaire Elon Musk, in recent weeks.

Musk tweeted that “the same doxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as everyone else,” in an apparent reference to a now-banned flight-tracking Twitter account at the center of the recent controversy.

He also took a poll asking when to “unsuspend accounts that shared my exact location in real time”.

“If someone posted real-time locations and addresses of NYT reporters, the FBI would be investigating, tweeted Musk!” he wrote.

Musk has repeatedly said that he would like to allow all legal speech on the platform; in April, the same day he announced he was buying Twitter, he posted: “I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter, because that’s what free speech is all about.”

A spokesman for CNN said the company asked Twitter for an explanation and that it would “re-evaluate our relationship based on that response.” “The impulsive and unwarranted suspension of several reporters, including Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, is troubling but not surprising. Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be an incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter,” said the spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the New York Times called the mass bans “questionable and unfortunate”, adding: “Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation as to why this occurred. We hope that all journalists’ accounts will be reinstated and that Twitter will provide a satisfactory explanation for this action.”