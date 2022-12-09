Twitter is preparing to eliminate about 1.5 million profiles. The imminent operation is announced by Elon Musk, number 1 of the giant, obviously with a tweet. “Twitter will soon start the space” occupied by “1.5 billion profiles”, writes the tycoon, who in a subsequent message narrows the field by turning the spotlight on the accounts destined to disappear: “Obviously it concerns the deletion of profiles that have no tweets and have not logged in for years.” Musk also announces that “Twitter is working on a software update that will show the real status of the profile: you will clearly know if you have been shadowbanned, the reason why” this happens “and how to appeal” when the mechanism that makes some less visible users.

“All my life I have tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how disinformation is now being used to divide our world. I have decided not to use Twitter anymore, given their recent policy change that will allow disinformation to flourish unchecked.” The sensational announcement is by Elton John who, precisely through a post on Twitter, communicates his desire to leave the social network recently acquired by the tycoon Elon Musk.