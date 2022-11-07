The reason would be the poor reception of the public in relation to the idea

Twitter has delayed the launch of the feature that allows Twitter Blue subscribers to receive the “sblue link“ verification in your profile. The decision would have been taken after the idea was criticized by network users. The information is from CNN.

The mark is used for profiles that have passed a verification test and have their authenticity confirmed. It is mostly granted to politicians, businessmen, artists, scientists or well-known names.

Initially, the project was expected to be completed. There is no new confirmed date.

O “blue seal” it costs US$ 7.99 per month (about R$ 4o at this Sunday’s price) and is exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers, still unavailable in Brazil. There is no estimated date for the arrival of the service in Brazil.

The update was posted to the iOS system app store on Saturday. “Your account will receive a blue badge, as will the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow”wrote the company.

According to Twitter, subscribers should also have new benefits soon – such as reduced number of ads, the ability to post longer videos and also the ability to set a ranking of interaction priorities in the social network, such as responses, mentions and searches.

Elon Musk bought the platform on October 27, after 6 months of negotiations. One of the first actions of the owner of Tesla and SpaceX at the head of the social network was the dismissal of employees of the company.

Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Chief Legal and Policy Affairs Vijaya Gadde were fired. The trio was accused by Musk of hiding information about fake accounts on the platform.

REMEMBER THE CASE

Musk made the purchase offer of Twitter for $44 billion on April 13. THE proposal was accepted through the social network on the 25th of the same month. The entrepreneur, however, withdrew from the acquisition on July 8. He justified himself by saying that the technology company “violated various provisions of the contract” and refused to give details about fake accounts and spam.

The case ended up in court. On July 12, Twitter took action in the Delaware Court of Chancery (USA) v Musk. The company asked that the purchase be completed for the agreed amount.

musk redid the takeover bid on October 3 and asked for more time to arrange funding. Days later, he stated that the purchase of the platform could be closed if it were carried out in the original terms and if Twitter provided information about its method of sampling accounts and differentiating between real profiles and robots.

By order of the US court, Musk had until October 28 to complete the purchase or the lawsuit filed by Twitter would go to trial.