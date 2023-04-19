Twitter has changed its hate speech conduct policy with results that directly harm transgender people, as reported by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. In particular, in the section that talks about insults against minorities, the ban on “purposely using wrong pronouns or offensive terms against transgender people” has been removed. The policy was changed on April 8 by Twitter, the day after the announcement by Elon Musk’s company of an update in the rules on the conduct of users of the social network.

GLAAD explains how this is a step backwards for Twitter, which until now was the only social network together with TikTok to have specific clauses on hate speech against the trans community. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube do not explicitly mention the topic in their policies. “Social media companies should create a safer environment for the LGBTQ community with new safeguards, not erase existing ones,” GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has in the past been at the center of criticism for speeches deemed transphobic, and has readmitted personalities to the social network who in the past had been banned precisely for expressing opinions that damage the trans community. Last year Musk’s transgender daughter ha declared that he has severed all ties with his father. In any case, Twitter has not completely eliminated the protections for trans users. The policy states that any attack against other users based on race, ethnicity, origins, social level, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, age, disability, disease is expressly prohibited. Eliminating any reference to the concept of “misgendering”, i.e. referring to trans people in the wrong way, from pronouns to endings through insults, is still considered a blow to the trans community, among the most harassed in terms of violence, bullying and phobia.