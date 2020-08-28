Crashes occurred in the work of the Twitter network, reports TASS with a link to the Downdetector service, which monitors the operation of popular network resources.

Problems were reported most often in the United States, with crashes reported in nearly all states, Mexico, Peru, United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland.

In Russia, only users from Moscow faced problems with Twitter.

According to the service, most of the users (64%) complain about the site malfunctioning. Another 26% have problems with the iPhone and iPad application, 9% – with the Android application.