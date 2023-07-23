It’s always hard to know when Elon Musk either he’s serious or not, which is why we can’t rule out that he wasn’t joking when he said he wanted to change the name and branding Of Twitter in “X” starting next week.

A few hours ago, Musk started reporting on Twitter that he wants to change the branding of the social media and turn it into “x“, a letter that also occurs in other of his companies, such as SpaceX, but also with X.com which was the first name of Paypal and other similar examples. “Soon we may have to say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, also to all the birds,” wrote Elon Musk in a sibylline message.

“If we find a good enough X logo tonight, we could then spread it around the world tomorrow,” he wrote shortly after the other message. Others followed related tweetssuch as “Deus X”, which also takes up a real videogame passion of his, and fueling the online discussion on this alleged name change.