One year after Elon Musk would acquire Twitterwhich is now called xAt $44 billion, traffic on the once-indispensable social media platform has dropped significantly, according to a new analysis from the digital marketing firm. Similarwebin the latest sign among many that the mandate of Musk as CEO It has been a burden.

Comparing September of this year with last year, global traffic decreased by 14 percent, while the ad portal of x for businesses wanting to advertise on the website is also down 16.5 percent, it reports Similarweb. The United States, which accounts for about a quarter of the trafficking of x, recorded a decrease of 19 percent in the same period. Other major markets, such as Australia and France, also saw drops of 17.5 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively.

The mobile version of x It also suffered significant declines in traffic, with a 17.8 percent drop compared to the previous year.

Curiously, Similarweb pointed out that the account of Musk in x and his posts experienced the opposite trajectory, with a 96 percent growth in traffic, a surprising statistic, which makes sense, since he is the unpredictable king of this online fiefdom, known for adjusting the website’s algorithm to Let users see your tweets first.

For some, it is clear why x has suffered declines in traffic numbers since the acquisition of Musk. The tolerance of Musk toward far-right trolls and conspiracy theories has driven away users and advertising dollars. It doesn’t help that Musk himself often be the biggest provocateur on the website.

In addition to the gallery of unbalanced conspirators, there was a chaotic period this summer when Twitter limited the amount of tweets that people could read in a day, or the disconcerting twist when Musk changed the name of Twitter to x.

The list goes on. But the latest problem to hit the website is that it is no longer the go-to place for breaking news, with the latest conflagration in Israel and Loop highlighting its deficiencies. Misinformation abounds there, and it has become more difficult to discern who to trust now that anyone can buy a blue check mark.

The whole situation is sad for users, not to mention anyone who values ​​facts over lies.

Via: Futurism

Editor’s note: I have not abandoned the platform because it is where I have the most followers and it hurts me a lot that I am just waiting for this ship to completely sink. There is no doubt that Elon Musk lives in another reality in which buying a social network is the childish whim of a billionaire. I wonder if he will sell the company at some point or if he will disappear, he doesn’t seem to be a guy who can accept defeats or the fact of not being right about something.