Bloomberg announces Twitter layoffs in Dublin and Singapore

Twitter, owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, continues to cut employees. About it became known Bloomberg.

It is specified that a new wave of layoffs affected employees of the company’s offices in Dublin and Singapore. According to the agency, at least 12 people were fired on Friday, January 6. At the same time, the reductions affected the employees of the anti-disinformation department.

At the end of October, Musk completed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Shortly thereafter, it became known that the businessman fired almost half of the company’s employees and forbade the rest to work remotely. After Musk’s message that the social network would become “extremely hardcore” in the near future, many employees chose to leave on their own. They were horrified by Musk’s warning that workers were in for “long, high-intensity workdays.”