According to the “New York Times”, the platform discusses auctioning some usernames online to increase revenue.

Twitter has discussed selling usernames to boost revenue, according to two sources close to the platform. The New York Times. The measure was considered while owner Elon Musk faces problems with the company’s management.

According to the newspaper, the idea has been discussed since December 2022 and would be carried out through online auctions where internet users themselves will be able to sell their usernames. There is still no confirmation on the realization of this measure.

In December, Musk published on his Twitter profile that he was removing inactive users from the platform to free up more than 1.5 billion usernames. As he ascertained the NYTimesonly company or personal names could have value for sale within Twitter.

Musk bought the platform for $44 billion on Oct. Since then, the company has gone through a series of mass layoffs and local office shutdowns.

One of the first actions of the owner of Tesla and SpaceX was to dismiss executives, such as the then chief executive, Parag Agrawal; CFO Ned Segal; and the head of legal and policy affairs, Vijaya Gadde. The trio was accused by Musk of hiding information about fake accounts on the platform.

The owner of Twitter planned to fire 75% of the workforce. Musk’s wish was for Twitter to be a company with the so-called “skeleton crew”a term that can be translated as “minimal team”. With that, the platform would increase from 7,500 employees to 2,000. The cuts also sought to reduce costs and impose a new work ethic.