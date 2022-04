How did you feel about this matter?

After announcing measures aimed at preventing the sale of the social network, Twitter Inc. must accept the offer made by South African billionaire Elon Musk, who offered $43 billion for the company in what he called his “best and final” offer.

According to Reuters, later this Monday (25) Twitter may announce the deal of US$ 54.20 per share after the shareholders’ meeting. Internal sources interviewed by the report say, however, that the agreement could “collapse at the last minute”.

Because of the unofficial announcement, Twitter shares rose 4.5% in premarket trading in New York. The company and Elon Musk himself have not yet commented on the matter.

Assiduous user of the network, Musk has been advocating that the platform be privatized and become a bulwark of freedom of expression. The mere announcement of the proposal to buy Twitter, last week, generated a shower of exacerbated reactions from critics who went so far as to compare the offer to the rise of Nazism in Germany.

“I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter, because that’s what free speech is,” the 50-year-old entrepreneur, CEO of Tesla and rocket developer SpaceX, wrote.