These days the platform Twitter It has been quite a mess for the different users, because to begin with Elon Musk will start charging to have the verification on the platform, that could imply the identity situation. In fact, they recently removed the “official” label which continued to undermine the identification, but now they’ve just returned it and users don’t understand.

In a new statement, it is mentioned that the label has been returned for certain selected users, it would be specifically for public figures of weight in the world, stars of great caliber, companies, politicians and some employees. However, those who have been discarded apparently could not appeal to receive such a badge.

To combat impersonation, we’ve added an “Official” label to some accounts. —TwitterSupport (@TwitterSupport) November 11, 2022

It is worth mentioning, that the verification of Twitter It is not so convincing for now, since anyone can change the name and put the tick, but it should also be clarified that the company has recently prohibited making changes. So, many of the Internet users have been confused about what are the rules that are being broken on the page.

