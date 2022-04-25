Negotiations between the tycoon and Twitter intensified over the weekend and ended successfully on Monday. The purchase of the company closed at $54.20 per share. Elon Musk announced both in the application and in a statement that the purchase of the platform will not mean a loss of freedom of expression or criticism of his figure.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, closed a deal on Monday to buy Twitter Inc. TWTR.N for $44 billion. This operation means that Musk will control the most popular platform of current networks, where millions of users and political, social and economic leaders from all corners of the planet coexist.

Negotiations between the tycoon and the platform accelerated over the weekend after a deadlock in talks last week.

Twitter then began negotiating with Musk to buy the company at $54.20 per share.

This morning, before the operation was completed, Musk addressed his followers on his social network, pointing out that the purchase of the platform will not imply any lack of freedom to criticize him.

In addition, in a statement, he said: “Freedom of expression is the basis of a democracy that works, and Twitter is the digital square where vital issues for the future of humanity are debated.”

Following the announcement, Twitter shares rose about 6%.

News in development…