Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had fixed issues that caused its services to crash after thousands of users reported difficulties accessing the micro-blogging platform.

Downdetector, which tracks internet outages by collecting reports from a number of sources, reported that more than 27 users reported problems with the platform’s services.

“We’ve fixed the issue. We made a change to the internal systems but things didn’t go as planned and we’ve reversed them. Twitter can now be accessed as expected. We’re sorry,” Twitter said in a tweet.

This is the second time the site’s services have been down for the second month in a row. The social media platform, which is locked in a legal dispute with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over a $44 billion acquisition deal, suffered a nearly three-hour outage in July, where it said The company said that its internal systems faced some problems that affected many users around the world.