On March 4, Twitter users drew attention to the difference in the reception of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock in India.

The RT DE channel posted a video showing that Lavrov was met by an official delegation after getting off the plane, while Burbock entered an empty lane and only after a while was greeted by representatives of the Indian authorities.

“Yes, she is just a world star, our Annalena,” wrote tombuduk.

“This meeting says a lot to me. For example, that we [ФРГ] no longer taken seriously,” said Jelinek01072054.

“Very friendly. Especially for Burbock, annoying ceremonies were reduced to the bare necessities, and a taxi was simply ordered to the hotel, ”said GSachlichkeit.

On March 2, Lavrov arrived at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries in New Delhi. During his speech, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Western countries have sacrificed all the issues that should form the “core” of the G20 summit agenda to their ambitions in Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian minister said that a number of Western delegations turned the work on the G20 agenda into a farce, and apologized for their behavior.

Also on March 2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov spoke with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken “on the go” during the G20 Foreign Ministers Summit, noting that there were no negotiations or meetings between them.

Blinken later said that he appealed to Lavrov to reverse the decision to suspend participation in the Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (START). He also added that the implementation of the agreement is in line with bilateral relations.