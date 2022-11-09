Elon Musk, owner of Twitter and Tesla.

Reuters

Twitter will combine the blue subscriber verification mark, which will be paid and will cost eight euros a month, with another badge, gray, for “government accounts, companies, commercial partners, main media outlets, publishers and some public figures” , as announced in a thread on this social network Esther Crawford. “We are introducing the ‘Official’ tag to select accounts.”, says Twitter product exec.

According to Crawford’s thread, the gray tag cannot be purchased or automatically earned by having a previously verified account. It will be the social network company, acquired by Elon Musk, that will decide on its inclusion.

Until now, the blue check mark next to the username meant that Twitter had confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company that owned it.

New Twitter boss Elon Musk announced the new subscription service earlier this month as part of his effort to monetize the social network and make it less reliant on ads. Twitter is currently a free service for most users.

