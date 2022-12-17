Twitter owner Elon Musk shared on Friday (Dec.16, 2022) post with one series of publications by independent journalist Matt Taibbi. The professional reports that the platform acted as a “subsidiary” of the FBI, US Federal Police.

🇧🇷KABOOM”🇧🇷 he wrote Musk by reposting the thread of the journalist. The publication deals with 6th part from the series called “Twitter Files”, where Taibbi reveals several issues involving Twitter after having access to documents from the social network.

According to other publications by the journalist, the platform acted to hide posts related to Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden. A part of the series also shows that Twitter listened to the FBI before blocking the account of former President Donald Trump.

In the publication on Friday (16.10), Matt Taibb states that the contact between Twitter and the FBI “it was constant and intense”🇧🇷 According to the journalist, more than 150 emails were exchanged between the US federal police and Twitter’s former security chief, Yoel Roth, from January to November 2020 – the year of the US presidential election.

Taibb says most were FBI requests for the social network to take action against misinformation during the election.

“The FBI’s social media-focused task force known as the Ftif, created after the 2016 election, grew to 80 agents and corresponded with Twitter to identify alleged foreign influence and voter tampering of all kinds”said.

According to the journalist, the federal police indicated users who were allegedly violating the terms of use and should have their accounts suspended. Taibb writes that some nominations involved publications “joke” made by accounts with “few followers”.

An example given by the journalist is an email sent by the FBI office in San Francisco on November 22, 2022, where the federal police indicate 4 accounts. “The Twitter team in this case proceeded to look for reasons to suspend all 4 accounts including @fromma [um dos perfis indicados pelo FBI]whose tweets are almost all jokes”🇧🇷 said Taibb.

The publication on Friday (Dec. 16) also reveals that Twitter participated in monthly meetings with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

