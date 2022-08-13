After the attack on Salman Rushdie, some Pakistanis again threaten PVV leader Geert Wilders. They want the party leader to be the next victim, because of his statements about Muslims. On Twitter this morning, the account of a Pakistani who spoke out about someone from the major political party Pakistan Muslim League was closed after he put $20 million on Wilders’ head in a widely shared tweet.

“All Muslims want his head,” Rehan M. Sabir said in his tweet. It started with the Arabic text ‘kill the one who insults the prophet’. Below that in English: ‘After the attack on Salman Rushdie – by God’s will – Geert Wilders is next. Whoever in the world can give me Wilders’ head, I’ll give 20 million dollars.’ He added a photo of Rushdie who was taken away on a stretcher with serious injuries yesterday.

cartoon contest

Salman Rushdie was stabbed on a podium in New York yesterday, 30 years after former Iran leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a 'fatwa', a death sentence. The reason was Rushdie's book The Devil's Verseswhich some Muslims see as blasphemy because of the role of the Prophet Muhammad.

A ‘fatwa’ was also pronounced against Geert Wilders, including by Pakistani spiritual leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The reason was a cartoon contest with Mohammed drawings that Wilders wanted to organize, which led to violent riots in Pakistan. Wilders filed a complaint in the Netherlands and the reactions here were indignant, but Rizvi’s ideas were widely followed in Pakistan. For example, a top cricketer also put an amount on Wilders’ head and last year the Pakistani Junaid I. was sentenced to ten years in prison for preparing an attack on the party leader.

Rizvi has since passed away, but that does not mean for fundamentalist Muslims that the death sentence has been revoked.

Commenting on the attack on Salman Rushdie, who is probably missing an eye and still in critical condition on a ventilator, Wilders tweeted yesterday that he thought it was "terrible" what had happened. He also shares some reactions from 'idiots' who threaten him in response to the attack. "Go away," he writes.



