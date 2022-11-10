Twitter users are using the platform’s new Elon Musk era changes to impersonate official video game companies.

For a small fee, anyone can now pay up and receive a blue Twitter verified tick next to their name. So, of course, people are handing over their $8 specifically in order to trick others online.

A verified “Nintendo of America” ​​account went viral last night as it posted an image of the company’s mascot Mario giving the middle finger. The handle, @nintendoofus, is still active today, though the post and the account’s verified tick are gone.

A verified “Rockstar Games” account claimed the company would formally unveil Grand Theft Auto 6 next week.

A verified “Valve” account last night announced the Half-Life maker’s “next competitive platform” named “Richocet: Neon Prime” in a tweet which received thousands of Likes.

A verified “Twitch” account also announced changes to the platform’s much-discussed subscription model, in a tweet from last night which is currently still live – presumably because the account explains in its bio that it is a parody.

📢 We’ve heard you! After a LOT of feedback from Ambassadors and Partners the sub split will be changing from December: 👉 Ambassadors 80/20

👉 Partners 70/30

👉 Affiliates 60/40

👉Non Affiliates 50/50 📚 https://t.co/ekUqEc92Nn — twitch (@twitchparody) November 9, 2022

Twitter’s rapid changes to how it displays verified accounts have caused widespread confusion. Yesterday, the company rolled out a separate “Official” tag for certain verified accounts – only for it to be ditched just hours later by Elon Musk himself, as he decided he didn’t like it after all.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” Musk wrote. “We will keep what works and change what doesn’t.”

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Until this improves, it’s worth being careful with what you read on Twitter.