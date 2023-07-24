Twitter changes logo and name and becomes X. The announcement made by Elon Musk in the past few hours has become reality and from today the Twitter site has replaced the blue bird logo, symbol of the portal since its creation, with the white X on a black background. The X.com domain will now redirect to Twitter.com.

The change is part of a rebranding operation by the company also to counter competition from Meta with its Threads platform. The news kicked off around midnight US, when Musk began tweeting nonstop about reconverting Twitter to “X,” a single-letter name he’s used across several companies and products over the years, including both Tesla and SpaceX. Musk’s announcement was a crescendo of clues, and one particularly curious episode was when the CEO joined a session on Twitter Spaces titled “Nobody Speaks Until We Summon Elon Musk,” during which he was silent for nearly an hour before unmuting and confirming that the Twitter logo would change the next day.

With Twitter’s remake into X, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the intent is to break completely with the past and transform Twitter into something new. Among the first features of X already announced, there will be a cut in the amount of DMs that can be sent if you are not a paid subscriber, and the introduction of a LinkedIn-like job posting function for verified organizations and companies. In addition, Musk revealed that it will soon be possible to publish “very long and complex articles” on the platform. This feature will be called “Articles”.