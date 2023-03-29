Twitter it needs no introduction, it is one of the most famous and appreciated social networks by users despite the collapse recorded after the acquisition of Elon Musk. We have been talking about it often lately and you will surely be aware of all the new benefits for verified accounts, which can now be obtained by paying for the subscription. Well, the changes continue and I’m being criticized again!

Twitter, changes continue for the benefit of verified accounts!

Since the arrival of the Premium subscription on Twitter, there have been many changes. In fact, those who decide to pay will receive various perks including the well-known blue check of the verified one, and will also be facilitated in various ways within the platform. Today we are here to bring you two news.

First of all, starting from April 15th in the For You tab, both on the web and on the app, only tweets will appear of verified accounts. A decision that has already been known for some time and has been much criticized, as it undoubtedly disadvantages those who cannot afford or are not interested in the subscription, and prevents them from reading the posts of friends and relatives comfortably.

Other than that, only verified accountsi will be able to vote in polls, greatly limiting the feature. Another announcement that has not been saved from criticism. In short, Twitter is changing and it doesn’t rain on this, but will users really appreciate this new approach from Musk?