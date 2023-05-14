Twitter it has been one of the most used and talked about social networks for quite a few months now due to the now not so recent acquisition by Elon Musk. There have been many criticisms over the months but today we are not here to talk about subscriptions or problems, but about a change of CEO coming soon! If you are curious, stay with us because today’s news is very unexpected.

Twitter changes CEO, Musk himself announces it!

Elon Musk has acquired the blue bird social network, but apparently he has no plans to remain CEO for much longer. What makes us think so? On social media he announced the change of CEO! You understood well, within the next 6 weeks Twitter will get a new CEO. Below is the offending tweet.

For the moment no reference has been made to the name of the one who will take her place (we know however that it will be a “she”, therefore a woman), but according to a source cited by the Wall Street Journal it could be Linda Yaccarinothe current head of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Obviously, despite the change of CEO, Elon Musk will not disappear completely but will still fill key roles with great powers, such as the executive presidency, the leadership of the technology sector, the supervision of products and also management of software and systems. In short, an interesting change that will leave a difficult situation in the hands of the new CEO, in the midst of the crisis in the technology sector and workforce cuts. We’ll see what changes!