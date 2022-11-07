Mark McCaughrean is gradually migrating from Twitter and other colleagues with him. McCaughrean, an astronomer with the European Space Agency, has had a Twitter profile for many years.

In spring, when Elon Musk first suggested buying the social media platform almost used 240 million people around the worldor, many were concerned that such a purchase would increase Twitter’s nastiness and allow misinformation to muffle reasonable speech.

Musk calls himself a “Absolutist of free speech” and vowed to stop censoring accounts. But for McCaughrean, it was beyond. “At some point I made a choice, I don’t want to personally support its ecosystem”.

So McCaughrean decided to open a profile on Mastodon, a recent much smaller Twitter rival. “I just created a username there”, He says. But 2 weeks ago, after the Twitter sale went through, McCaughrean started using the new platform.

“I was a lot more active there than I was on Twitter.”

With 16,000 followers, McCaughrean is not a Twitter celebritybut he is one of countless scientists who have used the platform to connect and debate with colleagues in the same field, as well as scientists from other fields, artists, journalists, and the general public.

Originally rejected by many as a platform for self-promotion, in recent years Twitter has also provided a place to incite hatred, including abuse of scientists.

But over time, Twitter has become an important public good, says Michael Bang Petersen, a political scientist at Aarhus University (@M_B_Petersen, 33,000 followers).

“I believe it played important roles in disseminating knowledge globally and among scientists and the public during, for example, the pandemic.”

However, with the uncertainty of how Twitter will change under Musk, many of the thousands of medical experts and scientists on the platform have either started looking for alternatives or are considering giving up on social media altogether.

For a while the hashtags #GoodbyeTwitter and #TwitterMigration were trending and many researchers posted their new Mastodon handles, encouraging others to follow them on the site, which gained more than 100,000 new users just days after Musk completed his purchase. .

For the moment, most researchers are staying waiting to see what happens with Twitter. “I am hedging my bets with a Mastodon account but I have no plans to leave anytime soonSays biologist Carl Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom, 163,000 followers) of the University of Washington, Seattle.

Many other researchers are doing the same. This means that, even if small changes for now, the foundations are being laid for what could quickly become a mass digital migration of scientists.

The biggest fear is that the talk on Twitter is under Musk’s control deteriorate further. In fact, as part of Twitter’s massive layoffs today to cut costs, he let go of his team of curators, who are largely responsible for cracking down on disinformation on the platform.

This, combined with an exodus of experts, would mean that disinformation could go further unchecked. “I have always believed that having expert voices to counter the rampant disinformation is important and necessary”says Boghuma Titanji (@Boghuma), an Emory University virologist with more than 22,000 Twitter followers.

Others fear that the idea of ​​the “freedom of word” go too far. “Although I agree with the importance of free speech on social media, I also worry if part of Musk’s rhetoric on the issue is seen by some users as a relaxation of the rules governing Twitter interactions.”Petersen says.

“We know from research that the rules governing a social media group have an effect on the level of hostility in the group.”

Indeed, the use of racist slurs on the platform increased after that Musk has taken control of the platformeven though he said the rules haven’t changed. “If it gets too toxic and offensive, I will leave to preserve my well-being and consider other platforms”says Titanji.

The toxicity issue on the platform only adds to longstanding concerns that Twitter leaders do not sufficiently protect certain groups of people, particularly women and people of color, from harassment and abuse, says health expert Devi Sridhar. global at the University of Edinburgh.

“They rarely acted on the tweets reported and there have always been abuses and threats on the platform”. Sridhar (@devisridhar, 323,000 followers) says he will see how things turn out before deciding to abandon ship.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan (@angie_rasmussen, 411,000 followers), was a victim of such abuse. But she notes that Twitter helped her find her current job and start some scientific collaborations.

“Right now, I still find it a useful platform to follow colleagues and learn as well as to share”he says, adding that he won’t leave Twitter as long as good prevails over evil.

“If people who like to tell me I’m a stupid / fat / ugly / old / unfuceable / unlovable / compromised / corrupt / conflicted / incompetent whore get a free pass to say anything without coercion or moderation, the cost analysis – benefits would change for me, ”he adds.

Many researchers, whose tweets are what help make the platform valuable, also care about the idea that users pay a subscription fee to one of the richest people in the world.

Twitter and the slow decline

Musk has proposed a paid service that includes the blue check mark indicating a verified account and fewer ads. “This will definitely push me out the door”says Titanji.

“In principle, I believe that the users of social media are creators of free content for these platforms and access should not involve a financial cost for users ”.

Some of these challenges might become questionable if Twitter simply fails when people leave the platform.

And while Twitter may be a public good, it has never been a good deal – the company has had revenue of between $ 1 billion and $ 5 billion in recent years, mostly from advertising, but only made profits in 2018 and 2019.

Musk’s attempts to make the business profitable again could end up dooming the platform, Bergstrom says. “I think it’s a very real possibility that the whole thing will collapse within a few months or a few years.”

But leaving Twitter also comes at a cost, says Casey Fiesler (@cfiesler, 23,000 followers), an information researcher at the University of Colorado, Boulder, who studied the migration of online communities.

Perhaps the biggest practical consideration for the many researchers who have built a large following on Twitter is that the decision to move elsewhere means starting from scratch.

“Some people went to great lengths to build a following on Twitter”says Fiesler. “If I left, I’m not sure I would move to Mastodon immediately or just use this as a reason to do less social media,” says Rasmussen.

Even so, online migrations tend to be gradual, Fiesler says. In one of his research projects, a participant described him as similar to “Watch a shopping center that slowly fails”.

But the speed with which academics are pouring into Mastodon surprised her. “Things are changing faster than I thought even just a week ago”, says Fiesler. McCaughrean agrees.

“Now I see institutions joining Mastodon, observatories, institutes”, He says. For now, many people will maintain a dual presence, says Fiesler – programs already exist that can automatically publish on both platforms.

For a mass exodus to happen, “There must be both a compelling reason to leave, and an immediate and viable alternative option”He says.

Even though academic Twitter ends up moving largely to Mastodon, the big question is if the general public will also move thereallowing scientists to communicate with each other more with them.