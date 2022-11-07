Twitter, Musk’s new rules. The first to pay the price is a star

Elon Musk threatens users with Twitter they use fake accounts to suspend them if they do not clearly specify the “parody“.” In the future, all Twitter users who engage in personification without clearly specifying the ‘parody’ will be suspended so permanent“, writes the South African billionaire new rules on verified Twitter accounts they begin to strike. At the expense of Elon Musk’s diktat which provides for the immediate closure of a profile with a blue check that changes its name was the actress and comedian American Kathy Griffinwhose account was suspended after changing his name, provocatively, with that of the new owner of the social network.

“Accounts suspended. We suspend accounts that violate the Twitter Rules“, we now read on the profile of the actress, who also boasts the participation to Quentin Tarantino’s works such as pulp Fiction and Four Rooms. Musk wasted no time in the halve the staffsending away more than three thousand employees within a weekend. But now, according to Bloomberg reports, Twitter is running for cover, calling back dozens of workers fired. The official reason would be that they would have been hunted by “mistake”. The social network did not want to comment on the news.

