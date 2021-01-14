The CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, expressed in the last hours through his account on the social network about the reasons why he decided lock personal account of the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

“I am neither celebrating nor proud that we have to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or the way we came to this decision. After a clear warning that we would take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on the threats to physical security both on and off Twitter. Was this correct? ”Dorsey said first.

“I think this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and unsustainable circumstance that forced us to focus all our actions on public safety. The extraordinary damage as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and it is what drives our policy and its compliance above all, ”argued the CEO of the popular US platform.

However, he acknowledged that “having to ban an account has real and significant consequences. While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I think a ban is our ultimate failure to promote healthy conversation. And a moment for us to reflect on our operations and the environment that surrounds us ”.

The messages of Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, about the closure of Donald Trumo’s account. Capture Twitter

The blockade occurred last week, and since then a great controversy has been generated around since many took it as an act of censorship and an attack on freedom of expression.

At that time, an attempt was made to justify the measure by the “risk of new incitements to violence” that Trump could carry out, with the immediate precedent assault on Capitol by protesters in favor of the president.

The Republican’s account had already been suspended for 12 hours on Wednesday of last week and some of the tweets blocked after he harangued his followers to advance on Capitol Hill to intervene with the certification of president-elect, Joe Biden.

The messages of Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, about the closure of Donald Trumo’s account. Capture Twitter

“Having to take these actions fragments the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And set a precedent that I consider dangerous: the power that an individual or corporation has about a part of the global public conversation ”, explained the CEO of Twitter.

He added: “The control and responsibility of this power has always been the fact that a service like Twitter is a small part of a larger public conversation that takes place on the Internet. If people don’t agree with our rules and compliance, just can go to another internet service”.

After Twitter decided to block Trump, the outgoing president tried to express his discontent through the official account of the Presidency of the United States, @POTUS. However, his messages were immediately removed from the account.

The messages of Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, about the closure of Donald Trumo’s account. Capture Twitter

“As I have been telling you for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in censoring freedom of expression, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the radical left to remove my account from the platform, to silence me, and YOU … the big 75,000,000, ″ Trump had written.

And in a subsequent message he had said: “Let’s even consider building our own platform in the near future, we will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about freedom of expression. They are based on promoting a platform to the radical left where some of the most vicious people in the world are enabled to express themselves freely … ”.

Regarding the decision made by several digital companies such as Google, Amazon and Apple, to eliminate the Parler app from their stores, a social network that Trump’s followers began to use as an alternative to Twitter, the CEO of Twitter highlighted the following: “This concept was challenged last week when several key Internet tool providers also decided not to host what they considered dangerous. I don’t think this has been coordinated. More likely: companies reached their own conclusions or were emboldened by the actions of others. “