Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced his successor via his social media platform in the person of Linda Yaccarino. She announced earlier in the day that she would resign from her position as top boss for advertising at media group NBCUniversal.

Musk cites a message from Thursday when making the announcement on Twitter, in which he states that Yaccarino will start in about six weeks.

Musk also writes that from then on he will focus on product design and new technology for Twitter. He also says he looks forward to working with Yaccarino to “transform this platform into X, the everything app.” X is the company that Musk previously merged with Twitter.

NBCUniversal announced on Friday that Yaccarino had resigned from her position with immediate effect. The statement said nothing about why she left. She had been working for NBCUniversal since 2011.

Rigorous changes

Musk, who bought Twitter together with some investors for $ 44 billion last year, promised to give up his position as CEO in December. But he wanted to find a successor first. His decision followed a poll on Twitter asking if he should relinquish his position as CEO. A majority thought he should resign.

The billionaire, who is also the CEO of car manufacturer Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, made drastic changes after his takeover of Twitter. He fired more than half of the staff. He also changed the policy around the 'blue ticks'. Twitter used to hand these out for free to accounts of famous people or organizations to indicate that they really were who they pretended to be. But recently, subscribers to Twitter's paid service Blue can purchase such a tick. Government organizations and businesses now have a different color for their verification check marks.

Advertisers were shocked by all the interventions and were concerned about an increase in hate messages or fake news on the platform. For that reason, they pulled away from Twitter, which is less important to the advertising market compared to tech companies like Google and Facebook. This led to a major loss of income. In April, Musk said the worst of the losses were over and Twitter was close to breaking even.

