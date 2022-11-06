Former Federal Revenue Secretary did not endorse claims about fraud, but only asked if everything would be checked by the TSE

The Economist Marcos Cintra (União Brasil), ex-secretary of the Federal Revenue and vice-president on the slate of the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) to the Presidency of the Republic, had his Twitter profile censored this Sunday (6.Nov.2022).

The account was suspended a day after Cintra questioned the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) about the 2022 election.

According to the Twitter report, the economist’s account was taken offline in Brazil. “in response to a court demand”. The information about the process was not disclosed by the Brazilian Justice.

O Power 360 tried to contact the TSE, however, until the publication of this post, received no response. He also sought advice from economist Marco Cintra, who also declined to comment.



Playback/Twitter Print from the profile of economist Marcos Cintra on Twitter shows a message from the social network about the suspension of the account

On Saturday, Cintra wrote on her Twitter profile that she does not agree with the current president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and considers him incapable of commanding the country. However, the economist stated that his questions about the “deserve answers”.

One of the arguments disseminated by Bolsonaristas is that there was fraud in the polls that nominated the candidate for reelection with 0 (zero) votes. Cintra says she sees no explanation for this result in “hundreds of urns” that he would have checked.

“There are hundreds, if not thousands, of polls with equally unlikely votes. Interestingly, there is not a single ballot box in the entire country where Bolsonaro has had 100% of the votes. And if there is suspicion in a single urn, they fall on the whole system.”declared the candidate for vice in the 2022 elections.

Read the full text of Marcos Cintra’s publications below:

ACCOUNT SUSPENSION

Since the elections, the TSE has been suspending accounts on social networks that support the demonstrations of truck drivers or point out alleged fraud in the elections. Almost all the decisions of the Court are confidential.

On Friday (4.Nov.2022), the federal deputy elected with the most votes in the country, Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), also had his Twitter account suspended after he posted the live by Argentine Fernando Cerimedo in which he says that versions prior to the 2020 model of the electronic voting machine would not be auditable and accounted for fewer votes for President Bolsonaro.

Like Marcos Cintra’s profile, Ferreira’s page appears as “withheld” by court decision. Nikolas had published allegations that would point to alleged fraud in the presidential elections.

Through Instagram, the PL deputy published a print with the notification issued by Twitter. According to the message, the account was suspended at the request of the TSE.

“I basically transcribed what the Argentine said on Twitter and that’s probably why they took down my account, with almost 2 million followers”, said Nikolas on Instagram. He defined the decision as “surreal” and said he had contacted lawyers to learn about the process.

The following day, on Saturday (05.nov), the TSE also asked for the suspension of Nikolas Ferreira’s Instagram profile. “I had my social media taken down for asking the Superior Electoral Court to analyze electoral complaints. I never said anything, I just asked to find out.”, said Nikolas on his Telegram channel. Decisions on suspension of accounts are confidential.



On social media, politicians reacted to the suspension of Nikolas’ account. Allies of the elected deputy claimed that the case is about censorship. The opposition praised and considered the measure necessary.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Judge Marco Antonio Martins Vargas, assistant to Minister Alexandre de Moraes at the Superior Electoral Court, prohibited federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) from creating new profiles on social networks until L.Louis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) as President of the Republic, which must be done by December 19.

The decision is confidential, but the Power 360 had access. The magistrate set a fine of BRL 100,000 per account detected on social media. Zambelli had his profiles dropped by court decisions. He created new accounts, but they have also been overturned in confidential TSE decisions.