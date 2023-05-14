In the history of social networks, Twitter has always played a major role when it came to providing a platform for anti-regime voices in authoritarian countries. But the “new” Twitter, the one directed by Elon Musk, is decidedly different: in recent days, the social network has announced that it has blacked out some content in Turkey, shortly before the elections, at the express request of Erdogan’s government. Twitter and Musk were therefore accused of having accepted the government censorship with which the premier in office for twenty years wants to limit the visibility and voice of the opposition. Matthew Yglesias, Bloomberg columnist, reported the news with a tweet, to which the CEO himself replied. “Have you lost your mind, Yglesias?” tweeted Musk. “The choice was between shutting down Twitter completely or limiting access to some tweets. What would you have done?”. A completely different reaction to Erdogan’s requests compared to the previous management, which in the past had come to loggerheads with the Turkish government precisely to defend freedom of expression, for example when the government asked to block the feeds of some newspapers in the country which they were unpopular.

