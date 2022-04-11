Elon Musk, the first Twitter shareholder, resigns his seat on the Board of Directors

Surprise move by the number of Tesla And Space X: Elon Muskthe richest man in the world, has relinquished his seat on the board of directors of Twitter, the shareholder of which he is the main shareholder. The announcement comes directly from the director general of the social network, Parag Agrawal. “Elon Musk has decided not to join our advice, “Agrawal tweeted.

“The arrival of Elon in the council would officially become effective on April 9, but Elon he made it known that he would no longer join the board of directors “, he explained in a message to the staff of Twitter, which he shared on the platform. “We have appreciated and will always appreciate the participation of our shareholders, whether they are on our board or not. Elon he is our largest shareholder and we will remain open to his participation, “he added.

Just a few days ago, Elon Muskpatron of Tesla And Space X, to have acquired a stake of 9.2% in the capital of Twitter, equal to more than 90 million shares, making it the largest shareholder. He had specified in the document sent to the stock exchange regulator that this participation was “passive”, that is to say that it did not intend to influence major strategic decisions. Then he repeatedly tweeted criticisms and suggestions for the company.

About two weeks ago, the richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth of $ 268.1 billion, according to Forbes, said he had “seriously considered” creating a new social media platform, and he was lashing out on his own. against Twittersaying he was “angry” at the approach of the social network on freedom of expression. This is a problem, he had said Musk, given that “in fact it serves as a public square”. “What should we do?”, The entrepreneur then asked himself.

READ ALSO: